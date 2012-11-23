BHUBANESWAR Nov 23 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $225 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company sources said on Friday.

The metal will be shipped to the Hong Kong based buyer in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from December to May next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $242 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a Singapore-based buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)