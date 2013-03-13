BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
MUMBAI, March 13 The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of the share auction in state-owned National Aluminium Co Ltd and offer a hefty discount to the market price because of limited float in the stock and sluggish demand outlook for the metal, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Earlier on Wednesday, a panel of Indian ministers approved selling a 12.15 percent stake in the aluminium producer through a share auction on March 15. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Tony Munroe)
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile