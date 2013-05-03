BHUBANESWAR National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO)(NALU.NS), India's third-largest producer of aluminium, cut domestic prices of aluminium ingots by 3 percent following a drop in global prices, two company officials said on Friday.

NALCO has been cutting prices over the past three months, during which aluminium prices have fallen about 8 percent.

The state-run company cut prices by 4,000 rupees to 126,700 rupees per tonne for standard aluminium ingots, the officials, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

Prices of wire rods and billets have been reduced by 3,500 rupees, they said. All price changes are effective Thursday.

