Sept 13 Shares of India's National Aluminium Co Ltd surged as much as 5.5 percent on Thursday on media reports that the cabinet would meet on Friday to consider selling some of the government stake in five companies.

The Economic Times newspaper reported the other four companies in which the government was looking to sell stakes besides NALCO were Hindustan Copper, Oil India , Neyveli Lignite, and MMTC, citing an unnamed government official privy to the developments.

Nalco shares were up 4.3 percent as of 0937 IST, while Hindustan Copper was up 2.3 percent, and Neyveli was up 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)