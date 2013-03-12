BHUBANESWAR, India, March 12 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at $345 per tonne free on board to a Dubai-based trader, two company sources said on Tuesday.

Alumina will be shipped this month, the sources involved in tendering process, who wished not to be identified, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a Hong Kong-based buyer in February at about $357 per tonne free on board via a tender. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Jijo Jacob)