BHUBANESWAR, India, March 26 India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) expects its aluminium output to fall nearly 3 percent to 402,000 tonnes this fiscal on lower production due to weak global markets and higher input costs, its production director said.

NALCO, which exports 30 percent of its aluminium products, hopes to produce 405,000 tonnes of aluminium in 2013/14 as it expects sluggish market conditions to continue, NALCO's S.S. Mohapatra told Reuters.

"We have reduced the output because of unfavourable global market conditions. The input costs have gone up. The price of aluminium on LME (London Metal Exchange) is going down. Our selling prices are linked to LME," Mohapatra said.

Aluminium prices have fluctuated between $1,800 and $2,200 per tonne during July to December 2012, he said. The current market price of aluminium is $1,900 per tonne.

India's third-largest producer of aluminium has been producing 50 tonnes less daily against the normal output of 1,200 tonnes a day since last July at its lone smelter in Angul, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

"The situation in the coming financial year appears bleak," Mohapatra said, also citing a jump in China's aluminium production and rising costs associated with power generation in India.

The state-run company aims to produce 6.45 million tonnes of bauxite and 2.15 million tonnes of alumina in 2013/14, compared with its current year's target of 6.3 million tonnes of bauxite and 2.1 million tonnes of alumina. (Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)