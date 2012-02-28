By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India
BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 28 State-run
National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) is likely to
finalise within a month a deal to set up an alumina refinery in
the western Indian state of Gujarat, Chairman B.L. Bagra said.
Gujarat had last year invited bids for a refinery and
smelter in the state and committed to supply bauxite, a key raw
material, at a pre-determined price.
NALCO, the country's third largest aluminium producer, had
emerged as the only qualified bidder and plans to set up only
the refinery for now.
There have been several meetings between NALCO and Gujarat
Mineral Development Corp(GMDC) to finalise the draft agreement
for the refinery project.
"Once the agreement is finalized, we will proceed with the
preparation of detailed project report and construction of the
refinery," Bagra told Reuters on Tuesday.
NALCO will take four to five months for preparation of the
feasibility report after the deal is finalised and another two
to three months for financial closure.
NALCO aims to invest 40 billion rupees in the
one-million-tonnes-per-annum refinery project. It hopes to start
construction within 2012 and commence production by 2015-end.
The state-run producer is also open to a joint venture with
the Gujarat government for the project, Bagra said.
"In case ultimately it becomes a joint venture NALCO will
prefer to have a controlling stake," he added, without
elaborating further.
He said NALCO will considering setting up a smelter only
when it has access to captive coal blocks and electricity supply
at economic rates.
NALCO, which currently operates a 2.1 million-tonnes-a-year
alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, plans to
expand the refinery by a million tonnes but is still awaiting
allocation of bauxite deposits.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)