BHUBANESWAR, India, July 10 India's National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at a premium of about $219 per tonne to the average global cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company officials said on Wednesday.

The metal will be shipped to a South Korean buyer in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from next month to January, officials at India's third-largest aluminium maker told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last month sold 6,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium over the average London Metal Exchange cash price on a CIF basis to a South Korean company. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)