BHUBANESWAR, India Nov 17 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has finalised a long-term export contract for 300,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013 at 16.56 percent of the LME aluminium price on a free on board (FOB) basis, company sources said on Saturday.

The Hong Kong-based buyer, whose name was not disclosed by the sources, will receive the alumina in batches between January and December next year.

The company sources declined to be identified because they were not permitted to speak to the media.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, in September sold 330,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013 to a Singapore-based buyer at 16.07 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Paul Tait)