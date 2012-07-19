BHUBANESWAR, July 19 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) said on Thursday it has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $223 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The metal will be shipped to a European buyer in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from August to January, NALCO's commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 8,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at about $203 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a European buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)