BHUBANESWAR Aug 29 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has issued a tender for export of 330,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery in 2013, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Sept. 18. The deliveries would be made in batches between January and December next year, he told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last November sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a Switzerland-based buyer at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)