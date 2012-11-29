BHUBANESWAR, India Nov 29 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has sold via a tender 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $213 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company sources said on Thursday.

The metal will be shipped to the Singapore-based buyer in eight batches of 1,500 tonnes each from December to July next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $225 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer last week. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)