BHUBANESWAR Dec 7 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has issued a tender to export 4,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots, company sources said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 11. The metal will be shipped in three batches of 1,500 tonnes each from December to February.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots via a tender at $213 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a Singapore-based buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)