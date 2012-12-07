BHUBANESWAR Dec 7 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots via a tender at $211.05 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company sources said on Friday.

The metal will be shipped to the Switzerland-based buyer in eight batches of 1,250 tonnes each from December to July next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $213 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Singapore-based buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)