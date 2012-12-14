BHUBANESWAR Dec 14 India's state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd.(NALCO) has issued a tender to export 1,750 tonnes of aluminium ingots.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 17, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 4,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots to a South Korean buyer at $215.5 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis this week. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)