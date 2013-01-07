BHUBANESWAR Jan 7 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has finalised a long-term export contract for 270,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013 at 16.53 percent of the LME aluminium price on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, company sources said on Monday.

The Switzerland-based buyer, whose name was not disclosed by the sources, will receive the alumina in batches between January and December.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, sold 300,000 tonnes of alumina in November for deliveries in 2013 to a Hong Kong-based buyer at 16.56 percent of the LME aluminium price on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)