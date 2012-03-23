Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
March 23 Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp will buy NAL Energy Corp in a deal valued at about C$1.9 billion ($1.90 billion), including debt, to add light oil assets.
NAL shareholders will receive 0.86 of a Pengrowth share for each share held.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS