Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walks a tightrope at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Iran this week. Not only is the summit being hosted by a country facing the wrath of the West, it also faces a tough challenge in the form of the Syrian crisis and its implications for the Middle East.

Despite the oil sanctions on Iran by the European Union and the United States, India and Iran continue to do business, though it is anything but usual. Before July 1, Iran was India's second biggest oil supplier for five years. Then came the western sanctions aimed at pressuring Tehran over its nuclear program and India found it increasingly difficult to import crude for its burgeoning needs.

While the sanctions directly hit the methods and avenues of business, New Delhi has also been under political pressure from Washington over its ties with Tehran. Days before the scheduled meeting between Singh and Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Susan Rice, the American envoy to the United Nations, met Indian officials and discussed Iran. But India's foreign secretary Ranjan Mathai told reporters in New Delhi that Singh will only be conveying his country's concerns to leaders in Iran.

The Middle Eastern nation is a vital player in India's energy and strategic security plans, providing the only direct territorial route to Central Asia and also a resource-rich Afghanistan. In fact, Iran, Afghanistan and India are engaged in developing crucial rail and road links linking the Chabahar port in south-east Iran to the Afghan border.

Such an arrangement will also be crucial for India's security needs in view of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan by 2014. That -- and an ideology of preserving an independent world view -- has stopped India from severing all links with Iran.

Thus, former Iran president Mohammad Khatami was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2003, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited the country in 2008 despite India voting against his country at the IAEA thrice on the nuclear proliferation issue. That was also the year when the George W. Bush-led U.S. administration was working hard to let India participate in global nuclear commerce. While the Iranians had expressed their disappointment with the Indian stance, many political parties in India too criticised the government's action which was seen as succumbing to American pressure.

This time round, the Indian PM's maiden visit to Iran in itself is an indication that the emerging international power will pursue its own interests where required. The United States had, after all, expressed its displeasure at Iran hosting the summit.

While the Persian puzzle will weigh on Singh's mind, he will also face another pressing question at the summit that he is attending for the third time in a row -- whether or not to support the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. As has been the tradition at NAM summits, the host will prepare the first draft of the meeting's final declaration. With Iran being the biggest supporter of Assad, there is a real danger of that document angering much of the western world.

While India did not even react to the 2011 uprising last year -- following its studied silence at the Arab Spring -- it did acknowledge the crisis at the United Nations this year and voted in favour of the Syria resolutions on condition that they did not call for a regime change.

But the U.S., along with a host of other countries, has been asking Assad to step down in order to stop the killings in Syria -- a call not endorsed by China and Russia. In such a divided polity, NAM yet again finds itself in a Cold War-like environment. After all, the organisation came into existence in 1961 when smaller and emerging powers got sick of the tug-of-war between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In that sense, the Tehran summit will be an opportunity for NAM to reclaim its place as a global grouping that can counter the domination of international relations by developed economies.

(Shashank Chouhan is a Reuters journalist. The opinions expressed here are his own and not of Reuters