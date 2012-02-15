DUBLIN Feb 15 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" said it will appoint a chief finance officer and create a number of new divisions as it reorganises following a critical review.

Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans with a nominal value of nearly 75 billion euros ($98.48 billion), Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is bogged down by internal meetings and a focus on control rather than strategy.

A report published in December by HSBC's former chief executive Michael Geoghegan, who is leading a group that will advise on the future of NAMA, concluded that the agency needs to become more entrepreneurial and its chief executive should be freed up to focus on strategy and have a dedicated deputy.

Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of NAMA said it will begin a public recruitment process for a full-time chief financial officer within the next week.

NAMA has also created three new divisions with John Mulcahy appointed as head of Asset Management, Ronnie Hanna heading the Asset Recovery unit and Sean O Faolain leading Strategy and Communications.

"These changes will help ensure that NAMA is correctly positioned for the challenges ahead," said McDonagh in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our focus remains on recovering the maximum amount of money for the Irish taxpayer and we will continue to evolve and develop organisationally to respond to the challenges we face".

NAMA is one of the world's biggest property groups after acquiring assets ranging from skyscrapers in London's Canary Wharf to farmland in the Irish countryside.

Yet much of its board lacks business experience, having been plucked from officialdom or the state's debt agency.

The reorganisation also includes the restructuring of some existing divisions, the agency said.