DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland's state-run
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) needs an additional 4
billion euros ($5.21 billion) of property sales by the end of
2013 to meet a target under the country's EU-IMF bailout, said
the agency's chief executive on Wednesday.
Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky
land and development loans, the so-called "bad bank" is one of
the world's largest property groups. It has approved sales of
over 7 billion euros and has over 6.6 billion euros in cashflow.
"To pay off 7.5 billion (euros) of our debt we'll have to
have sales of just over 9 billion, so we probably have about 4
billion of sales to do between now and the end of 2013," CEO
Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.
The agency, which has been accused by the opposition of
being too soft on the country's developers and for not doing
enough to help taxpayers, said in a statement it had invested
500 million euros into the Irish economy by funding the
completion of unfinished projects.
Of 150 commercial tenants who have asked for cuts to
boom-time rents, NAMA has approved 120, McDonagh said.
McDonagh said NAMA is earning 80 percent of its cashflow
from the United Kingdom, whose property market is far more
buoyant than Ireland's.
In a bid to boost sales, the agency is offering vendor
finance of up to 70 percent of the value of properties, charging
a minimum margin of 2.5 percent. It is about to begin sales of
loans rather than just properties, the agency said in a
statement.
The agency manages most of its loans directly, but around 5
billion smaller loans are managed by Irish banks on NAMA's
behalf.
The agency is to appoint a team of 15 people to supervise
the management of those loans from within the banks' offices,
McDonagh said.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Lorraine Turner)