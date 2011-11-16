DUBLIN Nov 16 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) made a profit of 118 million euros in the second quarter, a 29 percent increase on the previous quarter after seeing a sharp drop in foreign exchange losses on loans it has acquired.

Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups and needs the local property market to revive if is to avoid further writedowns to its portfolio.

The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year on the back of a 1.5 billion euros impairment charge as property prices continue to drop following a disastrous bubble. NAMA had already demanded the banks cut the value of their loans by around 57 percent before it bought them.

The impairment charge is assessed annually and the 1.5 billon euros charge has not been updated in the latest quarterly accounts. The percentage of performing loans was unchanged at the end of June at 23 percent.

The agency expects to post an operating profit before impairments of over 600 million euros in 2011. Its profit in the first half was 209 million euros. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)