* Treasury says "bad bank" in breach of fair procedures

* Receivers for 35 properties, 900 mln euros in debts

* Initial hearing to last four days

DUBLIN, Feb 21 Property developer Treasury Holdings on Tuesday began a legal challenge to the way parts of its business were put into receivership by Ireland's state-run agency NAMA.

Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, said the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), privately made a decision to call in the receivers in relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.19 billion) without notifying the company for over a month.

The developer's legal team will allege that there was a breach of fair procedures in a preliminary court hearing that is expected to last four days. Treasury hopes to progress to a main challenge that would likely be heard in eight weeks time.

"The fear is that the assets will be sold off piecemeal and that will break off (reduce) the value of the portfolio which is greater than the sum of the assets," said Michael Cush, the barrister representing Treasury in court.

Treasury is also claiming that NAMA rejected without sufficient consideration offers to acquire its loans, which were purchased by NAMA for approximately 540 million euros.

NAMA was created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans. It has shelled out just shy of 31 billion euros on loans valued at over 74 billion euros at the height of Ireland's property bubble.

Australian investment bank Macquarie and real estate investor Hines are bidding in excess of 600 million euros for the Treasury loans, according to a source close to the process.

The investors have signalled they are willing to improve their offers for the loans, said Cush, and the offers would provide Treasury with the means to exit NAMA altogether.

Cush said there was nothing to suggest that NAMA had given any consideration to the investor proposals.

Receivers were appointed to 35 properties on Dec 8, but the decision wasn't communicated to Treasury until Jan 9, the company said.

Treasury is also looking to prevent NAMA from taking any action in relation to the assets pending the outcome of the case and will refer to previous rulings against the state-run body.

Treasury, controlled by high-profile developers Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, has a multi-billion euro property empire that stretches from Dublin to Shanghai and includes golf course resorts in Sweden, a 5-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris.

Last year, NAMA and Lloyds Banking Group took control as creditors of London's Battersea Power Station, the London landmark site owned by the Treasury majority controlled Real Estate Opportunities (REO).

NAMA has become one of the world's biggest property groups after acquiring assets ranging from London skyscrapers to Irish farmland.

Its aim is to achieve the best return for the state on the assets it has acquired. It has also taken enforcement action on other developers, so far appointing receivers to more than 1,000 properties.

NAMA suffered a set back in the Dublin courts last year when it was told it could not acquire 1.4 billion euros in loans secured on the assets of property developer Paddy McKillen because its decision to do so had been made before NAMA was legally established.

NAMA said last week that it will appoint a chief finance officer and create a number of new divisions after a state-sponsored report warned that it will cost the country billions of euros unless it becomes more entrepreneurial.