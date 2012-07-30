WINDHOEK, July 30 A Namibian court on Monday
ruled state hospitals illegally sterilised three HIV-positive
women, opening the door for suits from other women who claim
they were coerced into the procedure because they were infected
with the virus that causes AIDS.
The court ruled the three were sterilised without being
adequately informed, but in this case found no grounds to link
the procedure to their HIV status.
"There should be unhurried counseling in a language that is
clearly understood by the patient," Windhoek High Court Judge
Elton Hoff said. "I am not convinced that informed consent was
given".
Women who were sterilised say they were forced into the
procedure to slow down the spread of HIV and AIDS in the
southern African country.
"These three cases represent only the tip of the iceberg
because numerous HIV positive women have come forward alleging
they were similarly subjected to coerced sterilisation at public
hospitals in Namibia," said Nicole Fritz of the Southern Africa
Litigation Centre.
The women said they were presented forms for sterilisation
just before and after delivering babies through caesarian
sections without being told what they were signing.
According to U.N. data, Namibia has one of the higher rates
of HIV infection in the world with HIV prevalence of about 17
percent among pregnant women.
