WINDHOEK Feb 14 Namibia's leading banks FNB
Namibia and Bank Windhoek on Friday posted a
jump in profit for the first half, boosted by stronger revenue
from both loans and banking charges.
Market leader FNB, a unit of South Africa's FirstRand
, said earnings per share rose 20 percent to 145.7
Namibian cents after advances grew by a similar margin.
Bank Windhoek, Namibia's second-biggest lender by market
value, said headline earnings per share rose 22.7 percent after
a jump in income from charges such as fees and commissions.
Bank Windhoek, which was the target of a takeover bid by
Barclays Africa in 2013, declared an interim dividend
of 23 Namibian cents, 26 percent higher than the previous year.
FNB boosted its dividend by nearly 20 percent to 55 cents.
Its shares are up nearly 2 percent this year, while those of
Bank Windhoek, which listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange in
2013, have gained 1.6 percent.
Namibia is one of the world's biggest producers of diamonds
and a major source of uranium. The finance ministry expects the
mining and the construction sector to boost the economy to
overall growth of 5 percent in 2014 from an estimated 4.8
percent last year.
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Editing by Helen
Nyambura-Mwaura and Jon Boyle)