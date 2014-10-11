WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Namibia is looking to return to
the international capital markets as soon as this year with a
new Eurobond issue, according to an investor who has met with
the sovereign.
Officials from the country met investors in Washington this
week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gauge
appetite for a new issue.
Barclays and Standard Bank organized one-to-one
presentations and a group lunch with potential buyers, said the
investor.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)