LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has begun marketing a US dollar 10-year bond at a yield of 5.75% area.

The benchmark-sized Reg S/144a deal is expected to price later on Thursday with Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as the leads.

Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)