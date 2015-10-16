BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has hired Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of meetings in Europe and the US, according to a statement from the leads.
The meetings will begin on October 19. A US-dollar denominated 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.
Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.