WINDHOEK, March 1 Business confidence in
Namibia edged lower in January, with investment remaining
subdued while exports decline, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Business Climate Index, which incorporates 13 broad
economic indicators, dropped 3.5 points to 119.5 in the first
month of the year, the Institute for Public Policy Research
(IPPR) which compiles it said.
The investment index fell by 12.5 points as businesses
bought fewer vehicles while new company registrations and new
building plans slumped.
The debt crisis in the euro zone hit exports to Europe,
pulling the export index down 2.7 points. But domestic consumer
sentiment was upbeat in January, with the consumption index
rising 2.6 points.
"Consumer credit was up 2 percent month-on-month as
consumers' appetite for overdrafts, credit cards and vehicle and
asset finance increased," the IPPR noted.
Namibia, which relies heavily on mining and is a major
uranium producer, expects sluggish growth of 4.4 percent in
2012, gradually picking up to 4.9 percent by 2014, Finance
Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said in her budget speech on
Tuesday..
