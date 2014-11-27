* Uranium producer facing global commodities slump
* SWAPO faces few challenges to dominance
* Party stalwart premier running for president
By Wendell Roelf
WINDHOEK, Nov 27 Namibia's ruling SWAPO party
was expected to extend its near quarter-century rule in
elections on Friday as voters and investors in the uranium and
diamond-producer look for stability in the face of a global
commodities slump.
The former liberation movement turned governing party has
kept its widespread support at the helm of one of Africa's
healthiest economies - though dissent is growing over persistent
poverty, inequality and a housing shortage.
More than 100 protesters chanted slogans calling for land
distribution in the capital last week, and the resurgent
opposition Democratic Turnhalle Alliance has been attracting
more supporters.
But analysts say those are unlikely to be enough to threaten
SWAPO's current two-third parliamentary majority in the southern
African country.
"We want to propel Namibia to greater prosperity. We want to
emancipate our people from economic hardships," Prime Minister
Hage Geingob, a SWAPO stalwart, told thousands of voters in the
north as he campaigned to become the country's third president.
Current President Hifikepunye Pohamba can not stand again
because of a constitutional two-term limit.
"There are problems but not that bad. SWAPO has done a lot
and can still do more," insurance salesman Willem Xoagub, told
Reuters.
Namibia has ambitions to become the world's second largest
uranium producer after Kazakhstan with construction of its
Chinese-backed Husab mine forecast to start production in the
second half of 2015.
It has been one of the world's best performing economies and
growth is forecast to rise to 5 percent in 2014 from 4.4 percent
last year as construction in the mining and energy sectors
underpin growth.
But lower metal prices, especially for key export uranium,
poses a risk, according to Namibia's central bank.
SWAPO, in power since independence in 1990, has mounted a
highly visible publicity campaign, including two massive
billboards towering over motorists and a banner strung across
Independence Avenue in the capital.
The fact that Geingob is from the minority Damara ethnic
group is also seen as enhancing his allure among voters in the
diverse country of 2.3 million people and at least 11 ethnic
groups.
"It is time for change. I am optimistic for the future under
his leadership," said 27-year-old banker Lucky Shindume.
