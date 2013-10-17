WINDHOEK Oct 17 South Africa's Pan African
Resources and Canada's Giyani Gold have jointly
bid for AngloGold Ashanti's Navachab mine in Namibia
for $131 million, the Namibian Sun reported on Thursday.
AngloGold put the Navachab mine up for sale earlier this
year as part of cost-cutting measures.
The paper, quoting bidding documents submitted by the two
companies, said the consortium would offer N$1.3 billion ($131
million) in cash and royalties for the asset.
Knowledge Katti, a Namibian Giyani Gold director, told the
newspaper his company and some partners were interested in
Navachab, but did not provide further details.
AngloGold Ashanti declined to comment and a Pan African
spokeswoman said company executives were not immediately
available to comment.
($1 = 9.8695 Namibian dollars)
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, additional reporting by
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)