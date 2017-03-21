* Calls for expropriation with "fair compensation"
* Aims to transfer 43 percent of arable land by 2020
* Follows South Africa review of land laws
WINDHOEK, March 21 Namibia's president said
Tuesday that the government is considering radical land
expropriation to spur the transfer of property to the country's
black majority.
Speaking at Namibia's 27th independence celebrations,
President Hage Geingob said the government should evoke part of
the Constitution allowing for land expropriation with fair
compensation since the redistribution process has been slow.
"If we are committed to achieving further economic growth
and maintaining peace, then everyone should be open to new
approaches," said Geingob, Namibia's third president since the
country gained independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.
"This means we need to refer back to our Constitution which
allows for the expropriation of land with fair compensation and
also look at foreign ownership of land, especially absentee land
owners."
Namibia wants to transfer 43 percent, or 15 million hectares
of its arable agricultural land, to previously disadvantaged
blacks by 2020. By the end of 2015, 27 percent was
redistributed, according to the Namibia Agriculture Union.
Geingob is under pressure from factions within his ruling
party, the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), to
speed up the programme which many say has failed to adequately
address the problem and is currently skewed in favour of whites.
Land reform is an emotive issue, also in neighbouring South
Africa where President Jacob Zuma last month called for a review
of laws to allow expropriation of land without compensation.
Expropriation would mark a radical policy departure for both
Namibia and South Africa, shifting from an agreed buyer-seller
approach to more provocative alternatives.
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Julia Glover)