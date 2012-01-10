* Jan-Oct 2011 uranium output at 7.3 mln lb
* Q3 diamond output 389,602 carats
WINDHOEK Jan 10 Namibia's uranium
production fell in the first 10 months of 2011 compared with the
previous year due to poor weather, but output is expected to
rise as expansion projects come online, financial group
Capricorn Investment Holdings (CIH) said on Tuesday.
The southern African country produced 7.3 million lb of
uranium between January and October, compared with just under 10
million lb in the same period of 2010, CIH said, citing mining
ministry figures.
The ministry did not immediately respond to queries asking
for the data.
"Low levels of production in 2011 can be attributed to poor
weather in the early part of the year, meaning mines had to be
closed for prolonged periods, as well as mine stripping to reach
the ore body at Rossing (mine), meaning that production levels
are abnormally low," said CIH.
Namibia is one of the world's top uranium producers.
Rio Tinto's Rossing mine and Australian
miner Paladin Energy are the two operating
producers, although other companies are developing projects
that are expected to boost output in the near term.
Paladin also recently completed the expansion of its Langer
Heinrich mine, which is expected to raise annual output at that
mine to 5.2 million lb from 3.7 million.
Namibia's diamond production in the third quarter of 2011
was 389,602 carats, up from 208,242 carats in the second
quarter. Output fell, however, when compared with production of
406,688 carats in the same quarter the previous year.
"Global demand for gemstones has taken a knock amidst
uncertainties in the euro zone, coupled with the fact that
Namibia is approaching its maximum (short run) potential
production," said CIH.
"Mining companies to date have not been willing to commit to
significant capital injections which are needed to upgrade
infrastructure and update mining technology, thus this trend
seems likely to continue."
CIH said a month-long strike at Namdeb, the country's main
diamond producer and a 50-50 joint venture between the Namibian
government and De Beers, in October further affected diamond
output with a loss of 26,000 carats.
The financial group said diamond royalties for the first 10
months of 2011 amounted to 440 million Namibian dollars ($53.96
million), which is N$100 million more than over the same period
in 2010.
Gold production fell to 1,702 kg in the first 10 months of
2011 compared with an output of 2,097 kg the previous year.
($1 = 8.1548 Namibian dollars)
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, Editing by Agnieszka Flak)