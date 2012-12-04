* Hage Geingob elevated to prime minister once again
* He looks set to be SWAPO top candidate for 2014 election
WINDHOEK Dec 4 Namibian President Hifikepunye
Pohamba on Tuesday promoted his Trade Minister Hage Geingob to
prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, making him a likely
successor in a 2014 general election.
Veteran politician Geingob, 71, was named as premier of the
uranium-rich south west African nation - a post he previously
held from independence in 1990 until 2002.
A liberation struggle hero, Geingob was also re-elected on
Sunday as vice-president of the ruling party SWAPO, the former
liberation movement which has dominated Namibia since the
country gained full independence from South Africa.
This makes Geingob frontrunner to stand as SWAPO's
presidential candidate after Pohamba's second term expires in
2014.
Two of Geingob's main rivals for the party leadership were
handed less influential positions.
Namibia, a former German colony and former South African
protectorate, is wedged between oil-producing Angola and
economic powerhouse South Africa, and is rich in resources such
as diamonds and uranium.
A Damara speaker, Geingob would be the first Namibian
president who does not hail from the Oshiwambo-speaking
majority.
As trade minister, he negotiated agreements with the
European Union and pushed for conditions on Wal-Mart's
bid for the local units of South African retailer Massmart
.
While Geingob has been vocal in promoting business
development, he has also campaigned for foreign investors to
create partnerships with local companies.
In the cabinet reshuffle, existing Prime Minister Nahas
Angula was switched to the defence portfolio.
Justice Minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana was made head of
home affairs and Local and Regional Government Minister Jerry
Ekandjo was given youth and sport.
Deputy Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein will take over
as trade minister. Schlettwein will be the first white senior
cabinet member since the early post-independence years.
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Editing by David Dolan and
Pascal Fletcher)