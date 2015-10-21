BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
WINDHOEK Oct 21 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, saying key economic indicators continued to show improvement despite weak mining activity.
In a statement, the Bank of Namibia said annual inflation had declined during the first 9 months of 2015 and was expected to remain low for the rest of the year. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.