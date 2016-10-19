BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
WINDHOEK Oct 19 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent for a fourth consecutive time on Wednesday, continuing attempts to support the weakening economy.
The southern African nation's economy shrunk by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2016 compared with a 3.4 percent expansion in the first three months of the year as construction, hospitality and mining sectors declined.
(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Hyatt Hotels Corp files for potential offering of up to 28.3 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJGnzn) Further company coverage: