WINDHOEK Oct 19 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent for a fourth consecutive time on Wednesday, continuing attempts to support the weakening economy.

The southern African nation's economy shrunk by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2016 compared with a 3.4 percent expansion in the first three months of the year as construction, hospitality and mining sectors declined.

(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)