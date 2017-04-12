BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
"This rate remains appropriate to support growth, while maintaining the 1-to-1 link between the Namibian dollar and the rand," said the central bank.
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing