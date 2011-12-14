WINDHOEK Dec 14 Namibia state-owned fixed phone line operator Telecom Namibia Ltd is in "advanced" talks to buy the southwestern African nation's second-biggest wireless phone carrier Powercom, a Telecom spokesman said on Wednesday.

Struggling Powercom, which trades as Leo, was sold by Egypt's Orascom Telecom to banks Investec and Nedbank for $60 million in June this year.

Telecom spokesperson Oiva Angula told Reuters the negotiations were still on-going.

"It's our serious intention to acquire 100 percent of Powercom, but it is not a done deal yet. There are still legal and regulatory issues to sort out," he said.

Angula declined to give further details about the talks, saying a statement would be released by Thursday. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and David Dolan)