WINDHOEK May 24 Namibia's unemployment rate
increased to 34 percent of the working population last year from
28.1 percent in 2014, the last time a labour force survey was
conducted, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said on
Wednesday.
The jobless rate edged closer to the all-time high of 37.6
percent seen in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
The agency said the 6.1 basis point increase in the
unemployment figure was mainly due to a prolonged drought that
has gripped the southern African country since 2015.
Partially due to the drought, as well as a sharp downturn in
the construction and commodities sectors, Namibia's economy
expanded by a meagre 0.2 percent in 2016.
The NSA said unemployment was particularly high among those
living in rural areas, at 39.2 percent compared to 30.3 percent
in urban areas.
The survey showed that 349,383 Namibians were unemployed out
of an estimated labour force of 1.5 million. The majority of the
labour force, 20.1 percent, was employed in the agriculture,
forestry and fishing sector.
