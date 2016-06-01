(Recasts with property disposal, adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South African packaging
manufacturer Nampak scrapped its half-year dividend on
Wednesday and said it would reduce its property portfolio to cut
debt, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.
Nampak, which has operations in 12 African countries, said
challenging economic conditions prompted it to forego an interim
dividend and it aimed to raise 1.744 billion rand ($111 million)
by selling non-core properties.
The firm's debt has ballooned to more than 7.4 billion rand
in the past five years as the dollar-denominated part of it grew
as the rand weakened and as Nampak invested heavily in the rest
of Africa, Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said in a media
conference call.
Besides weaker growth and volatile African currencies due to
lower commodity prices, Nampak has experienced further delays
transferring cash from bank accounts in Angola and Nigeria and
converting it into US dollars.
Its cash balances in those two oil-exporting countries
increased to 1.5 billion rand by end-March, from 700 million
rand six months earlier, and Nampak said it expects currency
volatility and liquidity constraints to persist in the medium
term.
"The Nampak board has approved the sale and leaseback of 15
properties in the group's property portfolio and an outright
sale of one property," the company said.
"We will use that to retire liabilities," said De Ruyter.
Nampak's shares were down 10.7 percent at 18.40 rand, a
three-month low by 1223 GMT and are now down 26 percent this
year.
The company's 7.4 billion rand in debt grew from only 16
million rand in 2011, increasing its net gearing from 0 to 74
percent in five years. However, it reported a 4 percent rise in
headline earnings per share (EPS) for the six months through
March to 105.2 cents, buoyed by a turnaround in its glass
business and rising demand for beverages during a hot, dry
summer in its home market.
"Increased beverage consumption as a result of a hotter than
usual summer in South Africa benefited group volumes," the
company said.
Nampak's glass manufacturing division, mostly beer and soft
drinks bottles, returned to profit after heavy losses in the
first half of last year, the company reported.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
($1 = 15.6708 rand)
