BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Nampak Ltd said on Monday it was selling its South African cartons and labels business to a unit of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd for an undisclosed sum.
Nampak, Africa's largest packaging firm, said the move was part of a strategy to focus on key regions and core products and was subject to conditions including approval by South Africa's competition authorities. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
* NCI Inc- determined that actual amount of embezzlement during period from January 1, 2010, through January 10, 2017, was approximately $19.4 million