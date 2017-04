JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Nampak Ltd : * Nampak - operating profit from continuing operations up 8 pct * Nampak - total capital expenditure amounted to r1.5 billion compared to r1.1 billion in 2012 * Nampak - well-positioned with strong market positions in South Africa, growing presence in African continent * Nampak - FY HEPS from continuing operations up 8,2%; dividend per share up 8% to 98.0 cents per share