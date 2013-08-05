Aug 5 Nam Tai Electronics Inc : * Q2 2013 sales up 64%, gross profit margin at 9.4% * Q2 loss per share $0.71 * Q2 sales $167.9 million * Believes amount of electronic manufacturing services it provides to its

customers will be further reduced significantly * Says management continues to explore all commercially viable alternatives to

maintain its lcm operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage