BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Nam Tai Electronics Inc : * Q2 2013 sales up 64%, gross profit margin at 9.4% * Q2 loss per share $0.71 * Q2 sales $167.9 million * Believes amount of electronic manufacturing services it provides to its
customers will be further reduced significantly * Says management continues to explore all commercially viable alternatives to
maintain its lcm operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.
April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.