JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South African fast-food
company Nandos Group is considering an initial public offering
(IPO), possibly in London, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the
maker of Portuguese-style peri-peri chicken seeks to raise
funds.
Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources, who said that no final
decisions had been made yet and the company could look at other
ways to raise funds.
The company, which traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
between 1997 and 2003, is weighing a London listing among other
potential venues, Bloomberg reported.
Nandos, which operates restaurants selling peri-peri
chicken, has grown from being a local brand to an international
one operating in countries that include the United Kingdom, the
United States, India, Australia, Qatar and Malaysia.
Nandos could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)