Aug 14 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 81.5 million shares at no lower than 11.66 yuan (1.8953 US dollar) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oQ5B9T

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)