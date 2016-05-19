BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues fifth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 2 billion yuan
* Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.74 percent
* Says the maturity date of Feb. 12, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wzcjeY
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO