May 19 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues fifth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 2 billion yuan

* Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.74 percent

* Says the maturity date of Feb. 12, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wzcjeY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)