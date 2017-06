HONG KONG Jan 30 Fosun International , China's top private conglomerate, said on Monday it expected 2011 profit at its Nanjing Iron & Steel subsidiary to fall more than 50 percent.

Nanjing Iron & Steel's net profit for 2010 was around 919 million yuan ($145 million).

Pharmaceutical-to-mining conglomerate Fosun said Nanjing Iron & Steel suffered a fourth-quarter loss due to reduced steel demand and a fall in steel prices greater than the decrease in raw material costs. (For statement: here) ($1 = 6.339 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)