BRIEF-Un Toit Pour Toi acquires campsite
* Acquires 'L'Orée Disney' campsite in Annet sur Marne Source text: http://bit.ly/2oe4yqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Dec 26 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says receives government compensation of 109 million yuan ($18 million) for factory relocation
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xur65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Acquires 'L'Orée Disney' campsite in Annet sur Marne Source text: http://bit.ly/2oe4yqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
* Japanese movie studio Shochiku expected to post group operating profit of around 7.5 billion Yen ($67.6 million) for year ended February - Nikkei