March 13 China's Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit at 49.4 million yuan ($8.04 million)versus net loss of 310.3 million yuan previous year

* Says turns profitable on cost control, sees profit margin squeezed by falling sugar prices

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hex57v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)