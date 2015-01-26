Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 26 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says its bonds will halt trading on the date of the announcement of 2014 financial results and it faces warning risks due to expected net loss in 2014
* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of 283-307 million yuan ($45.28-49.12 million) from year-ago net profit of 49.4 million yuan due to slump in sugar prices
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uuivd3; bit.ly/1L9A2lk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.