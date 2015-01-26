Jan 26 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says its bonds will halt trading on the date of the announcement of 2014 financial results and it faces warning risks due to expected net loss in 2014

* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of 283-307 million yuan ($45.28-49.12 million) from year-ago net profit of 49.4 million yuan due to slump in sugar prices

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uuivd3; bit.ly/1L9A2lk

