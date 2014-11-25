METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Nanobiotix SA :
* Raises funds from US investor to enter US market
* Announces private placement of new shares with subscriptions warrants for up to 10,393,500 euros
* Issue may be increased by up to 14,059,500 euros if all warrants exercised
* Capital Ventures International agrees to subsribe to additional tranche of maximum 10 million euros if Nanobiotix decides new issuance
* Capital increase launched as part of plans for US commercialization of NBTXR3 Source text: bit.ly/1xWoiOd
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.